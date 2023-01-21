Tamil Nadu team lauds Dalit Bandhu scheme

Karimnagar: Tamil Nadu's Kattumannakoil MLA and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK Party) floor leader Sinthanai Selvan said that Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented for the economic growth of Dalits is changing the living standards of Dalits.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu team inspected Dalit Bandhu and Palle Pragathi works in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district. Speaking on the occasion, Selvan said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme is an innovative scheme introduced to strengthen the SCs economically and train them as entrepreneurs is the first of its kind at the national level.

He described the Chief Minister KCR, who is working for the upliftment of the poor Dalit communities, as another MGR. It is a great thing that Dalit Bandu money is deposited directly into the account of the beneficiary without the involvement of any middleman. He praised every aspect of the scheme from the selection of the beneficiary to the grounding of the unit.

Dalit Bandhu scheme will be an ideal for all the States of the country, he said, adding that soon as the tour will be over he will explain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that the schemes and welfare programmes being introduced in Telangana should be introduced in Tamil Nadu as well.

The Tamil Nadu team inspected the units set up under the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Huzurabad, Kanukula Gidda and Jammikunta and other places. A beneficiary Kalakunta Kala shared her experience about the management of her paper plates unit and said her husband was working as a labourer to support the family, she used to work in a clothes shop, and after benefiting from the Dalit Bandhu scheme, her life changed.

She said that now Rs18,000 is being earned every month, and the Chief Minister KCR has raised his financial standards to the highest level through this scheme and is a god to her family.

The beneficiaries Velpula Saradha and Konkati Shravyalu, Shailu Travels owners s Kodiguti Sharada, Dirimala Swaroop and Praveen Arikila Sravanti, Ashe Vamsikrishna and Ashe Sammakka also praised CM KCR for changing their lives with Dalit Bandhu.

During this visit Tiruppur MLA SS Balaji, Chennai executive director Richard Devdas, SASI Trivandrum State coordinator Murugappan, executive director Dr VA Ramesh Nathan, , SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, ED SC Corporation Officer Nagarjuna and other officials were present.