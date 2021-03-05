Tammineni Veerabhadram tells Bandi Sanjay Kumar to secure ITIR for Telangana

Bagh Lingampally: State CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Thursday advised BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to secure IT Investment Region (ITIR) for Telangana rather than resorting to tall talk on the issue. In a statement, the CPM leader wanted Bandi Sanjay to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an announcement on ITIR, while recalling that the Centre failed to implement a decision on ITIR for the last seven years.

He said had ITIR been located in the State crores of investments could have been secured and lakhs of jobs created by IT industries.

Veerabhadram pointed out that with ITIR Hyderabad would have got more recognition and developed financially.

He alleged that the Centre 'deliberately' did 'injustice' to the State and accused the BJP MPs, including Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy of resorting to mere talk without taking any steps to secure ITIR for the State. Veerabhadram charged the BJP MPs of failing to get the government assurances on the State reorganisation.