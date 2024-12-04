Live
Tandrapadu's Hari Krishna Brings Glory to Telangana with National Athletics Victory
In a remarkable achievement at the national level athletics under-19 category held in Uttar Pradesh, athletes from 28 states participated.
Gadwal: In a remarkable achievement at the national level athletics under-19 category held in Uttar Pradesh, athletes from 28 states participated. Among them, K. Hari Krishna, a talented athlete from Tandrapadu village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, emerged as the first-place winner. Rajasthan's V. Sharma Singh secured the second position.
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, presented both winners with national-level merit certificates, a national sports ID card, and a sponsorship of ₹2 lakh for free training. This recognition highlights their exceptional performance and dedication to athletics.
TDP leader Tandrapadu Sudhakar Goud expressed pride in Hari Krishna’s accomplishment, stating, "Hari Krishna, born into a humble family, has brought great recognition to our village at the national level. We are proud to call him a son of Tandrapadu."
This achievement not only brings glory to Tandrapadu but also serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the state to strive for excellence in sports.