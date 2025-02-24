  • Menu
Tappetlamorsu Students Shine at National Level, Win Second Prize in BRAINAC Challenge.

Tappetlamorsu Students Shine at National Level, Win Second Prize in BRAINAC Challenge.
Highlights

Students of Zilla Parishad High School, Tappetlamorsu, showcased exceptional talent at the national level in the BRAINAC Challenge, a competition on technological applications organized by eVidyaloka Foundation across India.

Gadwal : Students of Zilla Parishad High School, Tappetlamorsu, showcased exceptional talent at the national level in the BRAINAC Challenge, a competition on technological applications organized by eVidyaloka Foundation across India. The school's headmaster, Augustine, along with Vinay, the Bhavishya Bharat state in-charge, and eVidyaloka state in-charges Ramya Priya and Suchitra, shared this proud achievement.

Seventh-grade students B. Sharmila and B. Indu presented innovative ideas on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make agriculture more efficient and profitable. Their project was exhibited in Bengaluru, where it won the second prize at the national level. The award was presented to them by the eVidyaloka CEO and team.

Teachers Ashok, Narsimha, Raghavendra, Riaz, and Moses, along with Mandal Coordinator Rangaswamy, Class Assistant Manjula, village elders, parents, and local residents, congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

