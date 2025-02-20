Task Force seizes 160 kg ganja worth Rs. 48 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force south-west zone team and Kulsumpura Police apprehended interstate drug peddlers involved in the possession of Narcotic substance Ganja. Police seized 160 kg of ganja worth Rs 48 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Guguloth Heeru (48), a drug peddler of Warangal district, Dudekula Makbul Sab (46) a sub-peddler of Sangareddy and Puranam Raju (35), a driver.

According to police, Heeru started peddling Ganja along with Narella Satish of Peddapalli. In 2014, he along with Satish and five others were arrested by Kakatiya University Campus Police for peddling Ganja. Again in 2019, he was arrested by Sathupalli Police, Khammam, where Heeru met Balija Srinivas of Jangaon, Warangal.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl DCP, Task Force said that on the advice of Srinivas, he went to Bhadrachalam and Srinivas asked him to deliver 160 kg of Ganja to his customer in Pune, Maharashtra state. Srinivas arranged a car and loaded it with Ganja weighing 160 kg with Raju and Makbul. While they were passing a 100-feet road beside Musi River in Hyderabad, on information, the Task force intercepted a car and apprehended the accused persons and seized Ganja from their possession.