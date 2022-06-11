  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TDF releases Ibrahimpatnam Declaration on Krishna, Godavari projects

TDF releases Ibrahimpatnam Declaration on Krishna, Godavari projects
x
Highlights

TDF(India) in association with TDF (USA) organised a Roundtable conference in Ibrahimpatnam demanding withdrawal of ‘The Gazette issued by the Central government taking over all projects of Krishna & Godavari Rivers in Telangana and AP .

Ibrahimpatnam: Telangana Development Forum (India) in association with TDF (USA) organised a Roundtable conference in Ibrahimpatnam demanding withdrawal of 'The Gazette issued by the Central government taking over all projects of Krishna & Godavari Rivers in Telangana and AP .

The conference unanimously discussed and released a Ibrahimpatnam Declaration which includes withdrawal of the Gazette, all public representatives irrespective of their political ideology should bring pressure on their parties/organisations to bring pressure on the Central government to withdraw the Gazette, Also decided to publish pamphlets and booklets about the Gazette to educate people; to organise meetings in all villages and mandals to mobilise public opinion against the Gazette and it was also decided to fight a legal battle for rightful share in Krisna and Godavari rivers in Telangana .

Representatives of all political parties , civil organisations, NGOs and retired engineers forum etc expressed their views on the Gazette . Dr Gopal Reddy Gade ( former TDF president), Ex MP Konda Visweswer Reddy, Ex MLAs Kodanda Reddy , Malreddy Ranga Reddy , TJS president Professor Kodandaram, TJS spokesperson Gangapuram Venkat Reddy, Raghvachari of Palamuru Adyayayana Vedika, retired rngineers Mereddy Shyam Prasad Reddy, Professor Ramana Naik, Sathireddy , ZPTC Marri Niranjan Reddy , Sivakumar ( Mala Mahanadu), Rajashekhar Goud, NRI Rajeswar Reddy(UK), Rajender , Venkat Reddy, TDF president Kavita Challa , Rajireddy, Rajeswar Reddy, M V Gona Reddy read out " Ibrahimpatnam Declaration " and called upon all to join the movement to educate people and mobilise public opinion about the impact of the Gazette.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X