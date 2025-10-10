Live
Teach Cong a lesson in ensuing local body polls: Errabelli
Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao called upon the people to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress party, which came to power through false propaganda, in the upcoming elections.
At a meeting of BRS workers held at the party office in the Palakurthi constituency mandal headquarters on Thursday, Errabelli distributed “due cards” (debt reminder cards) highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by the Congress party during the Assembly elections. Errabelli criticised that it has been 22 months since the Congress came to power, yet none of the promises made to the people have been fulfilled.
He urged people to question Congress leaders during their election campaign by showing them these due cards.
He demanded to know what happened to the six guarantees and 420 promises made by the party.
Errabelli appealed to the public to defeat the Congress party, which came to power with false promises. He also directed BRS leaders and activists to go door-to-door, distribute the due cards, and expose the Congress party’s failures ahead of local body elections.
Senior leaders, activists, and youth social media warriors from various villages of the BRS participated in the programme.