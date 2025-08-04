Teacher promotions: final list to be released tomorrow

Nagarkurnool: The process of teacher promotions in Nagarkurnool district has officially begun, following the schedule released by the state government. District Educational Officer (DEO) A Ramesh Kumar stated that the promotions are being carried out in a transparent manner based strictly on seniority, with all necessary measures implemented to ensure fairness and accountability.

He announced that a total of 39 teachers will be promoted as GHMs (Headmasters), 109 as School Assistants, and 22 as Primary School Headmasters (PSHMs).

The DEO informed that objections were recently invited from teachers regarding the seniority list, and all concerns have been addressed accordingly.

As per the state-issued schedule, promotions will be given solely based on eligibility and seniority.

For the 36 vacant GHM posts in Zilla Parishad High Schools and 3 in Government High Schools, the seniority list of eligible School Assistants has already been sent to the Regional Joint Director of Education (RJD) in Hyderabad. The final promotion list for these posts will be released by the RJD office.

Based on district-level vacancies, 138 eligible Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) will be promoted subject-wise. The breakdown includes: 22 for LFL Headmasters, 11 in Mathematics, 2 in Physical Science, 16 in Biological Science, 25 in Social Studies, 10 in Hindi, 8 in Telugu, 8 in English, and 1 as Physical Director.

In Local Body Urdu Medium schools, 1 promotion each will be given in Mathematics, Biological Science, and Social Studies; 3 in Urdu Language; and 15 teachers in Special Education. In Government schools, 1 teacher each will be promoted in Mathematics, Biological Science, and Social Studies, and 2 each in Physical Science and English.

To ensure smooth and efficient handling of the process, a special committee comprising senior headmasters and Mandal Educational Officers has been constituted. All seniority details have been uploaded to the education department’s online platform. DEO Ramesh Kumar confirmed that the final promotion list, along with school-wise and subject-wise vacancy details, will be officially released on Tuesday.

The meeting and review process were attended by Nodal Officer Kurumayya, AC Rajasekhar Rao, Office Supervisors Nagender, MEOs Bhaskar Reddy and Venkateshwarlu Shetty, along with sectoral officers and other officials.