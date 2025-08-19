Teachers’ union calls for statewide mahadharna in support of demands

Hyderabad: The Teachers’ Union Struggle Committee (USPC) has announced a massive Mahadharna at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad, on August 23, demanding urgent resolution of long-standing issues plaguing the education sector and teaching community. The announcement was made while addressing the media at the TSUTF office here on Monday, where USPC Steering Committee leaders released a wall poster highlighting their demands.

USPC leaders expressed deep concern over the government’s inaction, stating that even after 20 months since its formation, critical promises made in the election manifesto remain unfulfilled.

They emphasized the need for immediate sanctioning of DEO posts for newly formed districts, Deputy EOs for each revenue division, and MEOs for new mandals. They also called for unified service rules for teachers and the swift filling of vacant posts.

Among the key demands were the release of pending bills for teachers and pensioners, sanctioning of 5,571 PSHM posts in primary schools, and promotion opportunities for SGTs holding D.Ed. and B.Ed. qualifications. The leaders urged the cancellation of outdated GOs (2, 3, 9, 10) and implementation of GOs 11 and 12 for fair promotions following the upgradation of Pandit and PET posts. Additional demands included revising teacher adjustment guidelines, cancelling deputations across districts, updating the Gurukul timetable, and resolving issues faced by KGBV, model school, tribal welfare, and aided teachers.

Despite repeated representations to the government and the formation of committees involving ministers and officials, USPC leaders lamented the lack of progress. As part of their phased agitation, memorandums were submitted to the Chief Minister via Mandal Tehsildars on July 23–25, followed by district-level dharnas on August 5. However, no response has been received, prompting the decision to escalate the movement.

The Mahadharna aims to draw attention to the urgency of these issues and press the government to take immediate action. Leaders, including Chava Ravi, A Venkat (TSUTF), N Tirupati (TPTF), M Somaiya, T Lingareddy (DTF), Kommu Ramesh (BTF), S Harikishan (TTA), Y Vijayakumar (SCSTUS), P Manik Reddy, and A Simhachalam, participated in the program and called for solidarity among educators across the state.