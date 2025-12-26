Teachings of Jesus are an inspiration to humanity

Hanumakonda: The teachings of Jesus Christ—love, compassion, patience, and kindness toward humanity—remain a guiding light for all, said Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju.

He attended the Christmas celebrations as the chief guest at the Centenary Baptist Church in Hasanparthy Mandal, Hanumakonda district, on Thursday.

On the occasion, he cut the cake and extended Christmas greetings to all members of the Christian community.

Speaking at the event, the MLA said that celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, who spread the message of peace and harmony across the world while respecting all religions, is a joyful and meaningful experience.

He conveyed his heartfelt Christmas wishes to all Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion.

He further stated that with the love of the people and the blessings of God, he successfully completed two years as an MLA. With the grace of Jesus Christ, he said he is committed to taking the Wardhannapet constituency further on the path of development.