Technical glitches halt Dharani process at Shamshabad

Shamshabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar faced technical issues while launching the Dharani portal at Shamshabad on Monday.

The land registration process through Dharani, which started on Monday, was delayed due to some technical issues during the registration process through the portal.

In other places, it was successful in the first attempt. Telangana Chief Secretary who arrived to start the process of land registration through Dharani portal at the Shamshabad Tahsildar's office, waited at the office for a while as the network had been buzzing due to technical issues.