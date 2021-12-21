Teenager from Telangana dies in US road accident

A teenager from Jangaon district of Telangana died in road accident that occurred around 11 pm in Los Angeles on Saturday. The victim was identified as Settipalli Arjith Reddy (15).



According to Arjith's uncle Ravinder Reddy, the victim's parents Ramchandra Reddy and Rajani of Bandlagudem went to Los Angeles 20 years ago. The couple has two children - Akhitha Reddy, a class 11 student and Arjith Reddy, a Class 10 student.

On Saturday night, Arjith went to his friends home along with his family to attend a party and the car met with an accident while they were returning home. While Arjith Reddy was dead on the spot, his sister Akshitha suffered major injuries and was sent to the hospital. Their parents escaped with minor injuries.

The incident came to light on Monday when Ramachandra Reddy made a phone call to his brother Ravinder Reddy who is residing at Jangaon along with his mother. Ramachandra Reddy last visited his village in 2016 when his father passed away.