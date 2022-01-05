Telangana: 2 drown after car plunges into SRSP canal in Jagtial

Two people were found drowned in a car that crashed into the SRSP canal on Monday night. The police who retrieved the car today recovered two bodies. The victims were identified as Pudari Revanth (31) and Gundaveni Prasad (41).



It is learned that the two started off to Athmakuru from Metpally on Monday night in car which crashed into the canal. A passerby who noticed the car falling into the canal from the bridge alerted the police who stopped the release of water.

The police deployed expert swimmers to fish out the car. However, no trace of the car was found on Tuesday as the water level was high and the rescue operation was continued.

On Wednesday morning, the car was found by the swimmer who removed the vehicle from the water with the help of a crane. The police found two bodies inside the car and shifted them to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police.