Telangana: 2 journalists die of COVID-19 in Mancherial

Two journalists from Mancherial died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment in the hospital. They were identified as Kondra Srinivas Goud (32) and Sammi Reddy (50).

Kondra Srinivas who was working as a reporter for Hindi Milap died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karimnagar on Tuesday morning. Srinivas, a resident of Mancherial town, had tested positive 15 days ago. He is survived by wife and two children.

Another reporter, Sammi Reddy, a resident of Vemanapalli succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. He was working for Vaartha newspaper. He left behind his wife and a daughter.

Earlier in the day, senior journalist Sridhar Dharmasanam died of COVID-19 at TIMS hospital in Hyderabad.