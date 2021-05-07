Telangana: 2 trackmen run over by train in Mahabubabad

Two trackmen who were working on the railway tracks were run over by the train here on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Pasha (40) and A Kamalakar Chary (36).



According to the information, the trackmen were doing some paint work on Track-1. However, after hearing the train sound, they moved on to track-2 on which they were hit by the Konark Express. Their death was instantaneous.



The bodies of the trackmen were shifted to district government hospital for autopsy. The Warangal railway police registered a case and took up an investigation.