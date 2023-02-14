Telangana: 2,427 special buses for Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Sunday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be running as many as 2,427 special buses from various districts in the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for devotees.

According to RTC, the special bus services, which will be available from February 17 to 19, will be operated to 40 Shaiva Kshetras located in various parts of the State. TSRTC has made arrangements to run more services in accordance with the rush without any trouble to the devotees.

As many as 578 services will be operated to Srisailam, 481 to Vemulawada, 239 to Keesaragutta, 497 to Edupaya, 108 to Vela, 51 to Kaleswaram, 52 to Komuravelli, 37 to Kondagattu, 16 to Alampur, 15 to Ramappa and 14 to Uma Maheswaram.

Special buses will be available for devotees from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, IS Sadan, KPHB, BHEL in Hyderabad to Srisailam shrine. The TSRTC has provided advance reservation facility for these bus services.