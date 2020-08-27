Telangana: 25 gates of Jurala project lifted due to heavy inflow

Jurala project lifted on Thursday releasing the water to the downstream. The present water-level of the project is 318.370 as against the total water-level 318.516. Meanwhile, the current water capacity is 9.357 tmc as against the total capacity of 9.657 tmc. With the reservoir receiving inflows, 25 gates oflifted on Thursday releasing the water to the downstream. The present water-level of the project is 318.370 as against the total water-level 318.516. Meanwhile, the current water capacity is 9.357 tmc as against the total capacity of 9.657 tmc.

At present, the inflow of the project is 2,15,000 lakh cusecs and the outflow is 2,12,392 cusecs.

The reservoir has been witnessing huge inflows following incessant rainfall for the past few days in Maharashtra. On Thursday morning, parts of Telangana received moderate to heavy rainfall and according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall will continue to lash for the next three days.

Last week, five gates of the project lifted with an increase in inflows from Narayanpur dam.

In the last 24 hours, Palwancha mandal in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall of 31.2 mm. Starting from June, the rainfall received by the state is 809.3 mm against the normal rainfall 554.4 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The TSDPS said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in many places for the next two days due to the well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal area of Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha.