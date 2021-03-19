X
Telangana: 37 students from Sircilla, Jagtial districts test corona positive

For representational purpose
For representational purpose

Highlights

As many as 15 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Konaraopet in Rajanna Sircilla district tested positive for coronavirus.

According to mandal medical and health official Mohan Krishna, coronavirus tests were conducted on 62 students from 6,7,8,9 students out of them, the results of 15 came positive. All the students who tested positive were shifted to isolation rooms in the school.

In Jagtial, 17 girl students and five teachers at Gurukul girls' school tested positive for the coronavirus. All were shifted to isolation rooms in the hostel. The tests were conducted on 200 students after 20 students found to be suffering from fever.

Company

