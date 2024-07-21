  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 6 IAS officials transferred

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a minor reshuffle , the Telangana government has transferred 6 IAS officials and posted them in different government departments.

Hyderabad: In a minor reshuffle , the Telangana government has transferred 6 IAS officials and posted them in different government departments. Former Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to Transport, Housing & General Administration (Coordination with Government of India and Smart Governance) Department. Another senior IAS official Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka , who was alsp waiting for posting is posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Services), General Administration Department.

Dr. A.Sharath, Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department was placed in FAC ( Full Additional Charge) of the post of Commissioner, Tribal Welfare. Sport Director Korra

Lakshmi was placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. Joint Secretary to Government, TR&B Department Harish was placed in FAC in the post of Special Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management), Department.

Radhika Gupta, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Hanumakonda was transferred and posted as Additional Collector

(Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X