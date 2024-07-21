Telangana: 6 IAS officials transferred

Hyderabad: In a minor reshuffle , the Telangana government has transferred 6 IAS officials and posted them in different government departments. Former Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to Transport, Housing & General Administration (Coordination with Government of India and Smart Governance) Department. Another senior IAS official Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka , who was alsp waiting for posting is posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Services), General Administration Department.

Dr. A.Sharath, Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department was placed in FAC ( Full Additional Charge) of the post of Commissioner, Tribal Welfare. Sport Director Korra

Lakshmi was placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. Joint Secretary to Government, TR&B Department Harish was placed in FAC in the post of Special Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management), Department.

Radhika Gupta, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Hanumakonda was transferred and posted as Additional Collector

(Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri district.