Telangana Aims To Be a Sports Hub: CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana is set to become a major centre for sports, according to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. At the end of the NDCC Hyderabad Marathon, held at the Gachibowli GMC Balayogi Stadium, he shared exciting plans for the state’s sports development.
Chief Minister Reddy announced that a new Telangana Sports University will start next academic year. This university, supported by South Korea’s sports university, will help develop young athletes.
He also mentioned that Telangana aims to win the most medals in the 2028 Olympics. If India gets the chance to host the 2036 Olympics, the state is working to make Hyderabad a main venue for the games.
The Chief Minister pointed out that past governments didn’t focus enough on sports, causing Hyderabad to lose its top sports status. His government plans to bring back this prestige by improving sports facilities and making sure they meet Olympic standards.
Additionally, he expressed interest in hosting the Khelo India Youth Games in Telangana and ensuring Hyderabad becomes a key location for national sports events.
During the Hyderabad Marathon’s closing event, Chief Minister Reddy, along with Minister Duddilla Sreedhar Babu, awarded the winners and praised the event organisers and sponsors.
These steps are part of Telangana’s effort to become a leading sports hub and achieve significant success in sports on both national and international levels.