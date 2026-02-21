Telangana aims to lead in digital governance: Min Sridhar Babu

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu on Friday said the state aims to emerge as a model for digital governance by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing and blockchain. Speaking at a session titled ‘Agents of Change: AI for Government Services and Climate Resilience” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026’ held at Bharat Mandapam, he said technology is being positioned as a key transformation tool under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

Sridhar Babu said the government is integrating technology with citizen services to bridge the gap between the government and people and improve service delivery.

He highlighted initiatives, including Bharat Future City, AI City, AI University, AIKAM, the AI-driven Telangana Digital Exchange and Bhu Bharati, stating that these measures would strengthen the state’s digital governance framework.

Emphasising inclusive innovation, he said the government is exploring the use of Agentic AI to ensure that emerging technologies benefit all sections of society.

The Minister added that Telangana is expanding the use of technology across sectors such as agriculture, climate resilience, healthcare, sustainable urban development, clean energy and disaster management.