Telangana: All set for Inter exams from today

Hyderabad: Scorching heatwaves has become a major concern among the Intermediate students who will be appearing for their examinations from Friday. In view of the present weather condition, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for students appearing the exams.

Around9,07,393 including 4,64,626 first-year students and 4,42,767 second-year students will be appearing for the exams across Telangana. According to TSBIE, first-year exams will commence with part II (second language paper-I) on May 6 and second-year exams will begin with part II (second language paper II) on May 7.Exams will be conducted at 1,443 centres out of which 26 are self-centres that include one military college and two blind colleges.

A total of 25,513 invigilators have been appointed for all the centres and are equipped with CCTV cameras. Similarly, 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads have been constituted to oversee the conduct of exams.

Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, TSBIE, said "Keeping in mind about the hot temperature, as per the orders from the State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, all necessary arrangements have been taken up which includes set up of tents in all centres, water pitchers in classrooms, Asha workers deployed in all the centres, medical and health department staff along with medical kits that consist of ORS packets and first-aid kits will be available at all the centres. In addition to this, RTC buses will also ply before and after exams for the convenience of students."

As this academic year students have hardly attended physical class, the board is going to conduct exams based on 70 per cent syllabus with ample choice in the question papers. The exams will the held from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates will be permitted into centres half an hour before the exam commences. The board has also planned to begin evaluation from the next day after all the exams end and release the results by June end.

A control room has been set up at TSBIE head office, Nampally and also in all the districts. For clarifications candidates can visit the office from 8 am to 8 pm and can also mail on [email protected] and contact 04024600110. The board has also arranged clinical psychologists for counselling the students and are receiving around 200 to 300 calls daily from the toll-free number 18005999333.