Telangana: All set for SSC exams from May 23

Hyderabad: The State government asked the official machinery of respective departments and district collectors to gear up for smooth conduct of SSC examinations scheduled from May 23 to June 1. Nearly 5,09,275 students will appear for the SSC Public Examination at 2,861 centres.



On Monday, State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy reviewed the preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations with State Education Secretary Sandip Kumar Sultania, Director of School Education Sri Devasena and the Director of Government Examinations, Krishna Rao and other senior officials of the respective departments.

Hall tickets of the candidates have already been sent to their schools. Students were asked to collect hall tickets from the school headmasters.

District Collectors were asked to ensure that all the examination centres get uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours.

Besides plying of RTC buses to the examination centre to facilitate students to reach the centres in time, officials were asked to inspect the facilities like drinking water, furniture, and toilets.

Officials were told to deploy an ANM, Asha worker and ORS packets and necessary medicines at every examination centre- to meet any medical emergency as the summer temperatures are rising. They were also directed to install CCTV cameras inside every examination centre. It has been decided that even the staff at the examination centres would not be allowed to carry mobile phones or electronic gadgets.

A special control room will be established at the State Directorate of Government Examinations. District-wise observers would be deployed to collect the data on the conduct of the examinations across the centres. Phone numbers of the District Education Officer and Mandal Education Officer will be displayed at every examination centre for lodging complaints. And, candidates appearing in the examinations can reach out to the officials if they face any problems and get them resolved.