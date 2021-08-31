  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: An unidentified man slits throat of a woman in Kamareddy, condition critical

An unidentified man slits throat of a woman in Kamareddy, condition critical
x

 An unidentified man slits throat of a woman in Kamareddy, condition critical

Highlights

The assailant attacked the woman in the house at once and tried to slit his throat with a sharp weapon and fled when her neighbours were alerted by her screams.

In a horrific incident, took place in Kamareddy district, an unidentified man strangled a woman in Barkatpura colony in the district headquarters The assailant attacked the woman in the house at once and tried to slit his throat with a sharp weapon. The assailant fled when her neighbours were alerted by her screams.

However, the locals rushed the woman to Kamareddy Area Hospital as her condition was critical. The victim was identified as Nishak Firdoz of Barkatpura Colony.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police about the incident. Police arrived at the scene to investigate and a case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

The locals said that two unidentified men covering face came to the house and attacked the woman while she was washing dishes in front of the house. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X