Telangana: An unidentified man slits throat of a woman in Kamareddy, condition critical

In a horrific incident, took place in Kamareddy district, an unidentified man strangled a woman in Barkatpura colony in the district headquarters The assailant attacked the woman in the house at once and tried to slit his throat with a sharp weapon. The assailant fled when her neighbours were alerted by her screams.



However, the locals rushed the woman to Kamareddy Area Hospital as her condition was critical. The victim was identified as Nishak Firdoz of Barkatpura Colony.



Meanwhile, locals informed the police about the incident. Police arrived at the scene to investigate and a case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.



The locals said that two unidentified men covering face came to the house and attacked the woman while she was washing dishes in front of the house. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.