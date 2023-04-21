Telangana and AP each get four food streets under National Health Mission

Hyderabad: The Centre's initiative to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country has resulted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh each receiving four food streets. The Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are jointly supporting the scheme and have written to the States and Union territories to send proposals for the same.

According to the two union ministries, the initiative is being taken up as a pilot project to create an example for other such streets to come up across the country, with the aim of encouraging safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members. The initiative also seeks to reduce foodborne illnesses and improve overall health outcomes.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi highlighted the importance of easy access to safe and hygienic food for the good health of citizens. They noted that safe food practices not only promote the "eat right campaign" and food safety, but also improve the hygiene credibility of local food businesses, boost local employment and tourism, and, in turn, the economy. It also leads to a cleaner and greener environment.

Traditionally, street foods have been an integral part of Indian society across the country and provide daily diets at affordable costs to millions of people. Besides creating livelihoods for millions of people, street foods also play a supporting role in the tourism sector.

However, food safety and hygiene at street food outlets and hubs remain a matter of concern. Food contamination and unsafe food practices are the issues that need to be addressed. To tackle these issues, the food streets initiative will be implemented as part of the National Health Mission (NHM) with Rs one crore financial assistance to fill up critical gaps. Funding will be in the ratio of 60:40 or 90:10, with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities and District Collectors at the state level will take major initiatives to ensure convergence in terms of financial resources and physical infrastructure, the officials added.