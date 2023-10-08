Live
Telangana: Around 100 monkeys found dead
Sangareddy (Telangana): Carcasses of nearly 100 monkeys were found on the outskirts of a village in district, officials said.
According to officials, some villagers of Munigadapa noticed the monkeys dead near their fields on Saturday and alerted the local authorities who in turn informed the veterinary department.
A senior official of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department said the department officials collected the samples from dead monkeys to establish the reason for their deaths.
The samples were sent to a forensic lab in Hyderabad and cause of the death can be established after receiving the report, officials said. It is alleged that the monkeys were suspected to be poisoned to death at some other place and later their carcasses were dumped near the village