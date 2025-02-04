Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Central Government to Adopt State’s Household Survey

In a historic move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to replicate the state's comprehensive household survey to assess socio-economic conditions and address the growing inequalities among various sections of society. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, comes after an extensive debate on the matter, highlighting the importance of data in addressing disparities across communities.

The household survey, which delves into crucial aspects like caste, education, employment, and economic status, has been hailed as a path-breaking initiative by the Telangana government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the data collected would be pivotal in shaping targeted policies aimed at promoting the welfare and development of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), and other marginalized communities in the state.

"This survey is not just about numbers; it is about understanding the real socio-economic conditions of our people. The data will be instrumental in crafting policies that promote inclusive growth and social justice for the most disadvantaged sections of society," the Chief Minister stated in his speech.

The Chief Minister further reiterated the state's commitment to affirmative actions that promote equitable growth. He assured that the data from the survey would enable the government to implement specific measures to uplift the marginalized communities and ensure their diverse needs are met effectively.

By passing this resolution, Telangana has set a precedent for other states to follow, as the household survey aims to bridge the gap in socio-economic disparities and foster sustainable development. The state government’s initiative reflects a growing trend of utilizing data-driven approaches to tackle inequality and create policies that are more responsive to the needs of the population.

With the Assembly's unanimous support for the resolution, the focus now shifts to urging the Central government to adopt similar measures at the national level, creating a robust framework for addressing inequality and ensuring inclusive growth across India.