Telangana Assembly Session to Begin in a while, govt. likely to release job calendar

The Telangana assembly session is set to commence its ninth day today, starting at 10 AM. The government is expected to introduce a report detailing the progress and issues from various departments during the session.

Furthermore, it will unveil the much-anticipated job calendar in the assembly, a topic that is likely to spark significant debate regarding its legality.

In addition, a brief discussion on the controversial Dharani program is on the agenda.

Over the past eight days, the assembly has witnessed intense debates, marked by verbal exchanges between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BRS. The atmosphere in the House has been charged, with discussions often escalating into noise.