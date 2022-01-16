Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Telangana: Telangana state legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has been infected with the coronavirus once again. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday with mild symptoms. Although there were no problems, the speaker Pocharam joined at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on the instructions of the doctors.



Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said those who have been contacted to him for the past few days should undergo a covid test and be at home isolation with due care. It is known that the speaker has first contracted coronavirus in November last year.

The state has registered 1963 new positive cases on Saturday and three deaths taking the total tally to 7,07,162 positive. According to the Telangana Medical Health Department, 1620 people recovered from Corona yesterday and 22,017 cases were active. Meanwhile, 1075 new cases were registered under GHMC.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has extended holidays for all educational institutions till January 30 amid rise in coronavirus cases across the state. On the other hand, the cabinet under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled tomorrow afternoon to discuss of covid measures in the wake third wave. The cabinet will discuss on curfew and other issues and decide on the imposition of curfew.