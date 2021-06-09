Telangana: Banks Will Work In The Regular Timings From Tomorrow

The government further extended the lockdown for 10 more days but gave relaxation from 6 AM to 5 PM. As the covid-19 positive cases are slowing down across Telangana, with this, public life is gradually returning to normal. As part of this, RTC and Metro train services will be available from tomorrow. Banks will also be open during normal hours from tomorrow. The bank's working hours in the state have changed to this extent as the lock-down break time has increased. Bank sources said that the banks will follow the same time from tomorrow as they did before the lockdown. Meanwhile, TSRTC has increased the rotation time of RTC buses in the state with the extension of the relaxation time during the day. As a result, RTC buses will run in the state from 6 am to 6 pm from tomorrow.

RTC Operations ED Yadagiri said the rotation time of buses has been increased as the lock-down break time has increased. He clarified that at present about 3,600 buses across the state are being diverted till 2 pm and now they will be available till 6 pm.



Even, the Hyderabad Metro has increased the travel hours of trains. The Hyderabad Metro trains will run from 7 am to 5 pm. The last train is scheduled to depart at 5 pm. Passengers are urged to take advantage of this opportunity.

