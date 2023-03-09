Telangana cabinet to meet today to discuss on crucial issues

The Telangana cabinet meeting will be held at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KCR. According to the sources, the cabinet will finalise two MLCs to be selected under the Governor's quota and discuss on gh bills pending with the Governor for assent.



It is reported that the issue of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials issuing notices to BRS MLC Kavitha is also likely to be discussed in the meeting and a decision is likely to be taken in the meeting regarding how to respond if Kavitha is arrested during the ED investigation. There will also be a discussion on the issue of how to move forward on the countermeasures being taken by the Center against the state.



On the other hand, it is learned that the cabinet will discuss the distribution of house plots to the poor, the decision on the grant of funds at the rate of Rs.3 lakh each for the construction of houses for those who have plots, and the regularization of land in the three industrial estates. There is also a possibility to review the Kanti Velugu program being implemented in the state and the 'Mahila Arogya' programs which started on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar, Despathi Srinivas and Challa Venkatrami Reddy will file their nominations as MLC candidates in the MLA quota on Thursday. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will accompany them. It is known that the name of former TSPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani is being considered as an MLC candidate under the Governor's quota.