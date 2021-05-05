Telangana Chief Secretary clarifies on imposition of lockdown, says everything is under control

Telangana state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that the spread of coronavirus in Telangana is under control as compared to other states in the country and assured that there was no need to be afraid. He said cases have been declining from last few days. The CM said KCR had directed them to take steps to make oxygen available along with the beds in every hospital. He clarified that there was no shortage of beds in the state, including vaccine and oxygen supply. CS Somesh Kumar spoke to the media on Wednesday on the situation in the state. He revealed that CM, had been reviewing with them over coronavirus situation on a daily basis.



He said the city of Hyderabad has become a hub for medical treatment and people from border states are coming here for treatment. People from other states are also coming here for treatment. He explained that 120 tonnes of oxygen is required daily in Telangana and they have made available only 400 tonnes of oxygen. He said that he had talked to the central government as per the demand and asked them to send the cylinders and remdesivir injections to Telangana. Currently, 11 lakh covid kits are available in the state and RTPCR tests are also available in every district, he said.



"More than 42 lakh doses of the vaccine have been administered so far and the vaccine is still available to those over 45 years of age," Dinesh Kumar said. CS Somesh Kumar assured that there was nothing for the people to worry about and the situation was under control. However, Somesh Kumar said that there will be no lockdown in Telangana. However, CS Somesh Kumar said that they were looking into the issue of weekend lockdown as per the High Court order.

