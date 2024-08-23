Telangana CM Asks for Funds and Approval for T-Fiber Project

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to grant an interest-free loan of ₹1,779 crore for the T-Fiber project. This project aims to provide fiber-optic internet connections to 93 lakh households across Telangana for just ₹300 a month.

During a meeting with Minister Scindia in Delhi on Friday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, outlined the state’s plan to improve connectivity. They want to connect all village panchayats, mandals, and districts with optical fiber.





The T-Fiber project will offer internet, cable TV, and e-education services to 63 lakh households in rural areas and 30 lakh households in urban areas for only ₹300 per month. The state is already implementing internet services at 300 farmers' centres and social welfare schools.



Revanth Reddy informed the minister that the state has secured ₹530 crore out of the needed ₹1,779 crore for the project and asked the central government to provide the remaining amount as a long-term, interest-free loan.

He also asked for timely infrastructure for the first phase of the National Optical Fiber Network (NOFN). While some districts use the current NOFN system, others use T-Fiber. To ensure efficient service, he requested that the infrastructure be delivered on time.

The Chief Minister reminded Scindia that last October, the state government submitted a plan to upgrade NOFN to the BharatNet-3 system. He urged quick approval of this plan to bring e-governance to all districts and to apply BharatNet’s high-speed internet plan to the T-Fiber project for rural areas.



