Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to open Rythu Vedika on Dasara

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating one of the 2,472 newly constructed Rythu Vedikas (meeting places of farmers) on Dasara.

Being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 553.74 crore, 2,601 structures meant exclusively for meetings of farmers about crops, pricing and other important issues and to minimize the influence of middlemen, are being constructed and picked up pace in recent days.

Apart from 65 in urban centers, 2,536 buildings are being constructed in villages across the State, amongst which 606 are completed. Of them, 63 structures, whose construction is delayed due to technical issues, the remaining are under different stages. "More than 96 % of the targeted activity will be completed by Dasara," said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The minister is monitoring the works under progress, by visiting the villages and pursuing the matter with the local authorities and officials of the Agriculture department. "Hope we will be completing the works within the targeted dates, as there is better coordination between public representatives and officials," he said.

The local public representatives, including ZPTC, MPP, Sarpanch, MPTC were asked to ensure works are completed by Dasara.

Besides the government funding for the works, around 19 structures are built solely with the funds donated by the donors.

While some donated the land, others provided the funds required for the activity.

"On the day of Dasara festival where the Chief Minister will be taking part in different activities, the inauguration of one of the Vedikas will also be in the list of to-do things. By overcoming the problems like pandemic caused by coronavirus, lockdown, the construction activity is being taken up in the record time," the minister added.