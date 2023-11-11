Telangana CM KCR condoles death of Tollywood actor Chandramohan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the demise of Telugu silver screen first-generation hero and Tollywood actor Chandramohan.

The CM expressed grief over the death of Chandramohan and stated that the late actor has entertained crores of audiences for decades with his diverse roles and distinctive acting, and opined that it is a great loss to Telugu cinema.

KCR said that many actresses and actors rose to a higher level with the inspiration from Chandramohan. Stating that Chandramohan has amassed the love and affection of lakhs of people in Telugu as well as in other languages, CM KCR expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the passing away of veteran film star Chandra Mohan, who carved a niche for himself in numerous films working under great directors and production houses. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.