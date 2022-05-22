Telangana CM KCR meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will head to Chandigarh in a while

Telangana CM KCR, who is on a visit to the Northern states met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After being invited to the lunch meeting, CM KCR reached Kejriwal's residence. On this occasion, the National Convener of AAP was honoured KCR with shawl.



During the meeting, the two leaders will discuss national politics, federalism, the role of states in the country's progress and central government policies. The design of a new agenda for national development will also be discussed.



Meanwhile, the two Chief Minister's s will leave for Chandigarh after lunch. Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, MPs Santosh Kumar, Nama Nageswara Rao, Ranjit Reddy and Venkatesh Neta were among the CM KCR team.



CM KCR will visit the families of farmers who were martyred in the movement against the farm laws brought by the Central Government. They will be give cheques to 600 families at the rate of Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance. The event will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.