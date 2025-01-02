Live
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Embarks on International Tour
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a significant international tour starting January 14, focusing on sports and economic development.
On January 14 and 15, the Chief Minister, accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Sports Authority Chairman, will visit Australia. The delegation plans to explore the renowned Queensland Sports University to gain insights into advanced sports infrastructure and management.
Following the Australian leg, the team will travel to Singapore on January 16. During their visit, they will examine various sports facilities in Singapore, aiming to integrate global best practices into Telangana's sports infrastructure.
The tour will culminate in a visit to Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24, where CM Revanth Reddy will attend the prestigious World Economic Forum. The participation in this global summit is expected to pave the way for international collaborations and investments in Telangana. This strategic trip is Telangana government's commitment to fostering world-class sports facilities and driving economic progress.