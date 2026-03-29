Telangana CM Revanth Reddy flays BJP in the assembly

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday criticised BJP members for what he described as a pattern of offering suggestions in the Legislative Assembly and then staging walkouts.

Speaking in the Assembly, he questioned why the BJP-led Central government had failed to act against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister T. Harish Rao, despite the Kaleshwaram project issue being referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for inquiry.

Revanth Reddy said the state government was prepared to constitute a House Committee to investigate alleged land encroachments and irregularities involving relatives of Harish Rao, purportedly carried out through misuse of the Dharani portal.

He also referred to earlier allegations by BJP leaders that the Kaleshwaram project had become an “ATM” for the BRS party. “They said that if the matter was handed over to the CBI, an inquiry would be completed within 48 hours. Accordingly, we referred the case to the CBI. Yet, no action has been taken,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that BJP leader Venkata Ramana Reddy should advise the House on how to ensure that the Central government initiates appropriate action in the matter.