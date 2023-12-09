Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Mahalakshmi scheme

HYDERABAD: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana today, which aims to provide free travel for women and young girls in RTC buses. The scheme was formally launched by CM Revanth and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at the Assembly. In addition, CM and Ministers also launched the Rajeev Arogyashri scheme.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women can travel free of charge in Pallevelugu and express buses in Telangana. The scheme was implemented from two o'clock in the afternoon and three buses have started operating in the assembly premises. The government has also decided to increase the medical coverage under Aarogyasri to from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

During the launch event, CM Revanth mentioned that it was Sonia Gandhi's birthday and December 9 is a festival day for Telangana. He credited Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the wish of Telangana people and providing the opportunity to assert Telangana identity. He also highlighted the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme as part of the government's efforts to fulfill their election promises.

In another significant announcement, CM Revanth presented a cheque of Rs. 2 crore to boxer Nikhat Zareen for her preparations for the Paris Olympics. Nikhat Zareen is a World Champion and Commonwealth Gold Medalist. This gesture is seen as an encouragement and support to the talented boxer.