Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, seeks funds

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi to address various issues of the state. The meeting focused on discussions regarding the funds allocated by the Centre, guarantees of bifurcation, and other important matters concerning Telangana.

Prior to meeting with PM Modi, CM Revanth Reddy also held discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister had previously conferred with party leadership regarding the expansion of the Telangana cabinet and the election of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The discussions held during these meetings are expected to pave the way for addressing key issues in Telangana and fostering better cooperation between the state government and the Centre.