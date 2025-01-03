Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Expedited Land Acquisition for Regional Ring Road (RRR)

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the Telangana Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. He emphasized the need to resolve issues related to the forest department at the earliest and instructed the coordination of the Forest and Roads & Buildings (R&B) departments. The Chief Minister suggested appointing dedicated officers from both departments to streamline the process.

During a review meeting held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, the progress of the RRR, R&B projects, and national highways was discussed in detail.

Major Decisions Include:

Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor: Officials have been tasked to complete the pending land acquisition in Telangana districts by Sankranti.

Road Infrastructure Development: The Chief Minister stressed that every village in the state must have access to BT roads connecting to mandal headquarters. He directed officials to design these roads with sufficient width to meet future needs and release funds in phases to achieve this goal.

The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent ministers, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Danasari Seethakka. Other attendees included CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Telangana State Road Development Corporation Chairman Mallareddy Ram Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and various senior officials.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of ensuring seamless execution of infrastructure projects to boost connectivity and support Telangana’s development goals.