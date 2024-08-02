Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promises Enhanced Support for Sportspersons

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the state's commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes in various capacities. He revealed that a new sports policy is on the horizon, with plans to adopt strategies based on the successful model implemented by Haryana.

Highlighting the state's efforts, CM Reddy pointed to the government’s support for international cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who has been appointed to a Group-1 position, as well as financial assistance provided to world champion boxer Nikhat Zarina. Additionally, he announced that a new cricket ground will soon be established in the city, aiming to enhance sporting facilities for local athletes.



The CM expressed concerns over the decline of sports activities at key venues such as Yusufguda, Gachibowli, and Saroornagar stadiums, noting that political events have overshadowed sports events at LB Stadium.

