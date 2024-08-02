Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar, judoka Tulika Mann ousted from Games
- Six hurt as two groups of Kanwarias clash in Gurugram
- Paris Olympics 2024: This loss is one of the hardest of my career, says PV Sindhu
- Apple's iPhone market share to reach 7 pc in India this year: Experts
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces plans for new International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT probe into electoral bond 'scam'
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi
- Plea on Ghatal LS poll: Calcutta HC directs inclusion of sitting MP as party
- Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara, three killed
- Independence Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations in India
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promises Enhanced Support for Sportspersons
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the state's commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes in various capacities
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the state's commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes in various capacities. He revealed that a new sports policy is on the horizon, with plans to adopt strategies based on the successful model implemented by Haryana.
Highlighting the state's efforts, CM Reddy pointed to the government’s support for international cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who has been appointed to a Group-1 position, as well as financial assistance provided to world champion boxer Nikhat Zarina. Additionally, he announced that a new cricket ground will soon be established in the city, aiming to enhance sporting facilities for local athletes.
The CM expressed concerns over the decline of sports activities at key venues such as Yusufguda, Gachibowli, and Saroornagar stadiums, noting that political events have overshadowed sports events at LB Stadium.