Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Seeks PM Modi’s Appointment Over BC Reservations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an appointment to discuss the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, and local bodies. The Telangana Legislative Assembly recently passed two separate bills on this matter, prompting the Chief Minister to seek the Centre’s support.

The Chief Minister has requested the Prime Minister to facilitate a meeting with a delegation comprising leaders from all major political parties, including the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Communist Party of India (CPI), who are currently representing the Telangana Assembly.

During discussions in the Assembly, all parties agreed to collectively approach the Prime Minister to seek the Centre’s approval for the proposed 42% reservation for BCs. In his letter, Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for the Union government’s backing to implement these reservations effectively and urged Modi to grant an appointment at the earliest.

The move reflects the state government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for BCs and ensuring their representation across various sectors. The response from the Centre remains awaited.