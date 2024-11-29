Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Suggests Prioritizing the Most Needy for Indiramma Housing Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized the need to prioritize the most disadvantaged groups in the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Speaking at a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister outlined that divyangs (differently-abled individuals), agricultural laborers, landless farmers, and sanitation workers should be given top priority in the allocation of houses under this scheme.

The meeting, attended by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Advisor V. Narender Reddy, focused on refining the procedures for the selection of beneficiaries and the allocation process for the scheme. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided several key suggestions to ensure the program is implemented effectively.

One of the major points discussed was ensuring that in the first phase of the housing program, priority is given to families with owned land, but with necessary precautions in place to avoid discrepancies. The Chief Minister instructed that village secretaries and officials at the mandal level be made accountable for monitoring the process.

To ensure a smooth and transparent process, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for technical solutions to be employed, particularly ensuring that the Indiramma App is error-free and functions without any glitches or delays in data entry.

Further, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of providing a special quota for tribal areas and ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) regions in the allocation of houses. He also proposed that if any beneficiary wishes to construct additional rooms in their Indiramma house, they should be given an opportunity to do so, ensuring more flexibility for those in need.In order to ensure the successful continuation of the scheme, the Chief Minister urged the Housing Department to recruit the necessary officials and staff to oversee the effective implementation of the housing projects.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme is a flagship program of the Telangana government aimed at providing affordable housing to the poor and marginalized sections of society. With these latest suggestions, CM Revanth Reddy aims to streamline the process and ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach those who need it the most.