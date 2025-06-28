Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate new PJR flyover today

Hyderabad welcomed its latest infrastructure improvement today, with the inauguration of the PJR flyover slated for 4 pm. The state Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, alongside Ministers Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, will officiate the opening.

This new flyover aims to significantly reduce travel times between the Madhapur area and Shamshabad Airport as well as the Financial District, offering a long-sought solution to the ongoing traffic congestion.

Additionally, the Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover, connecting Kondapur to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is ready for public use. The state government has invested Rs 182.75 crore in constructing this 6-lane flyover, which is the first of its kind to feature three tiers over two existing flyovers. This development is expected to alleviate traffic issues in the bustling IT corridor of the city. The flyover is named in honour of the late senior Congress leader PJR, marking a significant milestone for urban mobility in Hyderabad.