Telangana Congress ahead in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign

Hyderabad: For a change, the Telangana Congress is ahead of the other two parties, the TRS and BJP in its campaign for the by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Jana Reddy, who had won the seat in 2009 and 2014 in the past, has already started holding small and big meetings across the constituency creating a new confidence among the cadre. He would soon start a full-fledged campaign even as the Election Commission is yet to notify the poll schedule.

Normally, the TRS takes quick decision with regard to the candidate for the by-election. But it is still mulling over the possible choice. It is still not clear whether it should be a tribal candidate or Bhagat, the son of Nomula Narsimhaiah whose death caused the vacancy. The BJP too is still searching for a winning horse.

A BC candidate Kompally Srinivas is in the race for the BJP ticket, party leaders said. BJP has never been a strong party in this constituency. It has a little over 1 per cent vote share in this constituency.

Political circles feel that the delay in finalising the candidate by TRS could be a strategic move. It wants to stop any further surge of the BJP and hence it may not mind if the Congress party candidate wins the polls.

As far as Congress is concerned, it is a do or die battle since it has been losing all elections held so far.

If it fails to win the election in its stronghold, then it could be considered that the party cannot revive its fortunes even after a new TPCC president is selected after the polls.

"Jana Reddy is the last hope for the party," a senior party leader said.

The senior leaders were in regular touch with all leaders and Congress workers in the Sagar assembly segment and closely watching the political developments. They have also ruled out any kind of understanding with any party, including the TRS.