Telangana Congress Leaders Counter KCR's Criticism of State Budget
In a response to the comments made by BRS leader and opposition chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding the Telangana state government's budget, Congress ministers and MLAs held a press conference at the assembly, voicing strong dissent against KCR's remarks.
Minister Seethaka led the charge, questioning KCR's failure to comment on the recently unveiled central budget, highlighting the inconsistency of his critique on the state budget. "It is strange to discuss the state budget while remaining silent on the central budget," Seethakka remarked, referencing a resolution passed in the assembly that condemned the central budget for betraying the interests of Telangana.
Further Seethakka suggested that KCR's criticisms of the state budget were politically motivated, asserting that his remarks appeared to be part of a strategy to align with the BJP's agenda. "It is clear that KCR is targeting the state government as a means to gain good from the BJP.