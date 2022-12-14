Telangana Congress unit brims with defections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress senior leader and former minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday raised a banner of revolt against the TPCC leadership saying the senior leaders and hardworking leaders meted out injustice in the allotment of posts in the recently announced party state committees.

Party senior leaders Konda Surekha, J Geeta Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka already lodged their protest for not giving importance to their followers in the newly constituted party committees.

The Congress leader claimed the Telangana Congress is full of coverts and he will disclose the details of the names of the coverts at an appropriate time. Indirectly targeting the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for creating a trouble in the party by not according importance to the senior leader in the party committees, Raja Narasimha said alleged that the party was losing its sheen ever since the coverts are dominating the Congress in Telangana.

He also criticized the party head for not giving importance to the Medak district leaders in the state committees. Reiterating that he will continue in Congress despite not giving key posts to him and his followers, the senior Congress leader said that it was unfortunate that sincere and committed party leaders were being neglected in the party and those who are working against the party principles got good posts in the TPCC committees.

Raja Naraimsha said that the party high command should take serious note of the increasing defections and the failure of TPCC leadership in creating confidence among the leaders and party workers ahead of 2023 assembly elections.