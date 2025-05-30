Telangana: Credit System Revised, Degree Courses to Have 142 Credits from 2025-26

The number of credits in degree courses has been increased again. Ten days ago, higher education officials announced that the number of credits would be reduced from 150 to 124. However, it has now been increased again to 142. The Higher Education Council has taken a decision to this effect.

A meeting of university Vice-Chancellors was held in Hyderabad on Thursday under the chairmanship of TGCHE Chairman Balakishta Reddy. During the meeting, the reduction of credits and syllabus content in degree courses was discussed.

Several Vice-Chancellors pointed out that reducing language course credits, as previously proposed, would create difficulties for students intending to pursue postgraduate studies in those languages. As a result, it was decided to retain 20 credits for language subjects, following the old system.

The meeting resolved to implement the 142-credit system from the 2025–26 academic year, with minor adjustments. Additionally, it was decided to reduce the first-year degree syllabus by 15 to 20 percent in various subjects. This revised syllabus will be sent to all universities. It was also agreed to implement a unified syllabus across all institutions moving forward.