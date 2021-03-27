Telangana: Day temperatures to be 2-3 deg C hotter for two days

Begumpet: The IMD bulletin has warned that the maximum temperatures on March 27 and 28 are likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at isolated places over Telangana. They registered an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius insome parts during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

The bulletin said the day temperatures were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts. For the first time in this season, the day temperature crossed 40.2deg C in Bhadrachalam. It was followed by Ramagundam (39), Mahbubnagar (38.9) and , Adilabad (38.3), Dundigal (38.2) and Nizamabad 38.

Then other day temperatures in the State were: Hyderabad 37.8, Khammam 37.4, Medak 36.8, Hakimpet, Hanamkonda& Nalgonda (36.5 each). Hyderabad is set to turn hot with the forecast of 38, 38, 39, 40 and 40 deg C from March 27 to April 1. The corresponding night temperatures are likely to be 23. 24 , 24, 26, 26 and 26 deg C respectively. The outlook for March 29 and 30 is partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder-lightning.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad during the last 24 hours. There was no large change in night temperatures in most parts of the State. They were normal in most areas.According to the bulletin, the other night temperatures in the State were: Medak 20, Ramagundam 22, Hakimpet 22.5, Nalgonda 22.6, Dundigal 22.9, Hanamkonda 23, Hyderabad 23.4, Bhadrachalam& Nizamabad 23.5 each, Khammam 24.4 and Mahbubnagar 25.